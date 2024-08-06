CHILD VACCINATION: When & where to get children up to date with immunizations

TULSA, Okla. — The school year is just around the corner and families are checking to-do lists to get kids ready for the school year— that includes vaccinations.

Over the years, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a slight decline in vaccinations in kindergartners down to 87.5% last year from 89.5% in 2022.

Oklahoma State Department of Health

Dr. Robert Wittrock of Ascension St. Johns told 2 News there has been a slight increase in children with measles and mumps.

"We have seen a mild decline in some vaccination rates. Most notably the kindergarten that have gone down. Those usually varicella, TDAPT or DTaP and measles, mumps and rubella. We have seen a mild rise in measles, mumps and rubella," Wittrock said.

He also said this time of year is a great reminder for families to get their young ones up-to-date on their shots.

"Going into the school year it's always a good idea to follow up with your local doctor, pediatrician, family medicine doctor. Do well child visits to check in about once a year. But one of the things schools are always needing are routine vaccinations," said Wittrock.

Now, if a child has an exemption they are not required to get vaccinated. But the district needs a form on the exemption.

The Tulsa Caring Vans will be at the OSU-Tulsa Community Back-to-School bash from 5-7 pm August 6, if you would like to get your child up to date on vaccinations for free.

The van will also be out again Friday August 9, 2024 from 1-3 pm at Seminole Hills Apartments.

