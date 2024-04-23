Child hit by car in east Tulsa, taken to hospital

TULSA, Okla. — A toddler is at the hospital after being hit by a car at a home near 11th and Sheridan.

Tulsa police responded to the call at around 2:40 p.m. Police said the mother was leaving home to pick up another child from school when the child ran out behind the car and she hit him.

Officers told 2 News EMSA took the child to the hospital. The condition is unknown.

