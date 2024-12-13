Child murderer’s clemency denied after replay of gruesome confession

OKLAHOMA CITY — Child murderer Kevin Underwood, 44, is set to be executed Dec. 19.

The three-member Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted unanimously to deny clemency.

“I do not want to die, but I recognize that I deserve to for what I did,” said Underwood via Zoom.

With a time allotment of 20 minutes, Underwood spoke for less than three minutes. In 2006, he raped, tortured, and murdered Jamie Rose Bolin, 10.

She was a neighbor in his apartment complex in Purcell. Prosecutors say it was part of a pre-meditated sexual and cannibalistic fantasy, a two-month plot that included purchasing meat tenderizer powder, barbecue skewers, and a plastic tub for her body.

Attendees at the hearing listened as prosecutors replayed his gruesome, emotionless police confession.

“You know, I had pretty much planned all along probably just get a kid, mainly because they would be easier to grab and get rid of—smaller,” he told police on the tape.

The proceedings left Jamie’s father, via Zoom, too upset to speak.

“I’m sorry, I can’t,” he told the board.

Others spoke in person about the effect her murder had on the family.

“I feel justice would be served by him completing his sentence, including execution,” one family member said.

Underwood’s attorneys and one of their medical experts pointed to an abusive childhood and a plethora of undiagnosed mental health disorders.

Dr. Kim Spence said Underwood suffers from bipolar, hormone imbalance, panic disorders, paraphilia, post-traumatic stress disorder, and others. She also asked the board to consider his Autism Spectrum Disorder for the cold confession.

“He has significant difficulty demonstrating and understanding critical social skills necessary for maintaining appropriate relationships,” she said.

“I would like to apologize to the victim’s family, my own family and everyone in that room who had to hear the horrible details of what I did,” said Underwood.

Prosecutors say Underwood’s claims of an abusive past are new allegations. They said he is highly functional, intellectual, and manipulative.

This hearing was delayed twice due to two recent board member resignations.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond released a statement:

“I am pleased the board voted to deny clemency for this deeply evil monster and ensured that justice will be delivered for Jamie Rose Bolin,” Drummond said. “Jamie’s family has waited 18 excruciating years for justice that finally will be carried out when this murderer is executed.”

The Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty also released a statement:

“There was much pain in the hearing room today, precipitated by barbaric violence to a 10-year-old girl. Kevin Underwood acknowledged the pain he caused the Bolin family, his family and everyone affected by the murder. The Bolin family shared their continuing pain. Underwood’s attorneys and psychologist showed that the violence was a result of Underwood’s own isolation and emotional trauma. The vote to deny clemency will only perpetuate and add to the senseless violence.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

