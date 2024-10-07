Child killed in accidental shooting in Sand Springs

Sand Springs police said a child was killed in an accidental shooting just before 11 AM on Oct. 6.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 4800 block of South Grenada Avenue. Police took another child into custody in connection with the shooting. That child was later released.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, and there was no greater danger to the public.

At the scene, police located what they called "a suspicious item." Tulsa Bomb Squad was called in to investigate the item. It has not yet been identified.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and officers are continuing to gather evidence.

