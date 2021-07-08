Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Investigating disappearance of missing teen

CHEROKEE COUNTY — A family's desperate search for their missing 18-year-old Braeden Collins started when his mother reported his disappearance to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department Sunday morning.

Deputies tell 2 News his mother told them Collins went to a part in the Woodall area Saturday night.

“He’d gotten into some physical altercation with a group of males at the party, he’d left not far from this scene he had a crash in his vehicle,” Jason Chennault, Cherokee County Sheriff said.

Deputies said his mother told them Collins said he would get a ride to The Logstore, where he was supposed to meet them early Sunday morning, but they said he never arrived.

Peggy Philpott, an employee at The Logstore said she was there when his family went looking for him.

“About 3:00 o’clock a family member came in and was asking…showing his pictures asking if we recognized him knew anything of course we hadn’t heard anything, so we let them put pictures and flyers up around the store area,” Peggy Philpott said.

Chennault said Monday morning deputies discovered a burned car within five miles of that crash.

“They found a burnt vehicle with a burned body inside. We don’t know positively that this was Mr. Collins, but due to the area where this vehicle was located in, in close proximity to the party site and the crash we believe is probably him,” Chennault said.

Sheriff Chennault said one person of interest is in custody but has not been charged or named at this time. He added they also have other people of interest.

Now Sheriff's investigators are trying to confirm whether the person found in the burned car is Collins.

2 News reached out to Braeden's family, but they declined to comment.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --