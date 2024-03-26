Checking in on the Porter peach crop

PORTER, Okla. — 2 News went out to Livesay Orchards in Porter today to check on the peach crop. The Mesonet weather station in Porter dropped to 34° early this morning. So far so good, but then there's Wednesday morning.

Despite some cold temperatures early this spring, the crop is doing quite well. I talked to Kent Livesay and he told me temperatures would have to get down into the 20's for his crop to be impacted. Some cloud cover or lack there of and the wind can make all the difference whether it's warmer or colder. That's what we're watching for Wednesday morning. Just a few degrees colder and that can have a really big impact on the crop.

"At this stage I'd rather stay out of the 20's. I mean we could be 28°/29° and have an excellent crop still. But the temperature differential starts getting really narrow here at this stage. 2° or 3° can make a major difference," said Kent Livesay.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Porter area and many other areas in eastern Oklahoma from 3 am until 10 am Wednesday.

Hopefully we can keep those temperatures in the 30's for the sake of the peaches.

The Porter Peach Festival this year is July 18th through the 20th. We'll be plenty warm by then.

