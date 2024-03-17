Charles and Bertha Blevins House added to National Register of Historic Places

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — The Charles and Bertha Blevins House at 1838 N. Norfolk Ave is being added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The new area landmark is nestled in the heart of North Tulsa and is a testament to Black heritage and civil rights history.

The historic property was more than just a home.

It was a beacon of hope, promoting voter registration and participation in Oklahoma's elections prior to the passage of the 1964 federal Civil Rights Act.

Involvement in local civic and political organizations by the Blevins' contributed to the economic and social development of the Black community in north Tulsa during the mid-twentieth century.

The home most notably served as a polling place for nearby residents, making voting more accessible and secure for Black Tulsans.

