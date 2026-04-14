CHARGES FILED: Tulsa man accused of killing wife, has history of domestic violence

Warning: this article contains descriptions of domestic violence and murder. If you need help escaping a domestic violence situation, contact DVIS's 24-hour information line at 918-743-5763.

A Tulsa man with a documented history of domestic violence has been arrested, accused of murdering his wife.

Investigators say 40-year-old Willie Escobar strangled his wife, 33-year-old Karla Gramajo-Cabrera, after an argument.

Gramajo-Cabrera's family reported her missing, and Tulsa police identified Escobar as a suspect. While interviewing family members, investigators spotted Escobar leaving his home with the couple's three children.

Escobar drove his children to Woodland Hills Mall, where they played inside for some time. Officers arrested Escobar as he left with the children.

During his interview, Escobar confessed to strangling Gramajo-Cabrera while their 17-year-old son was inside the home. He then told officers where he hid Gramajo-Cabrera's body.

Officers found Gramajo-Cabrera's body hidden under a mattress near 7600 N. Pittsburgh Avenue.

Escobar has been charged with first-degree murder.

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