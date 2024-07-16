Kids use Chandler Park splash pad as restroom, forcing several closures to clean

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks has had to close the Chandler Park splash pad seven times this season and it’s not because of a drought or broken parts.

"We're just here to play with our kids on a hot day," said mom Maddie Owens.

Owens said she’s been trying to keep her kids cool in the summer heat, but not knowing if the splash pad will be open makes that more difficult.

2 News reached out to Tulsa Parks Communications Director Karsten Villanueva for an explanation.

"We have closed seven times due to bodily fluids in the water," she said.

Villanueva also said the water is recycled, so if there is an accident, the water has to be filtered, which takes up to six hours.

Yep, you heard right, many little ones are using the splash pad as a restroom causing so many closures.

Owens drove 20 minutes to the water park and, one time had to turn all the way around.

"We've been here, and we've been told we can't go in, which is really disappointing because we got the kids all sunscreened up and ready and then explain to them we can't play," said Owens.

And for Owens's little ones, they said this is their favorite splash pad that sometimes they can't play in.

"It kept being closed. We were sad," said Eleanor Owens.

The staff urged visitors to use the restroom before coming in to play.

"Children that require diapers or swim diapers that they wear those diapers to avoid accidents from going places we don't want them to go," said Villanueva.

Here's a map of all the splash pads in Tulsa:

Tulsa County Parks

The park staff told 2 News they want everyone to enjoy the splash pad and stay cool, just follow the rules.

