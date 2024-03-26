Celia Clinton third graders get new books through Read 2 Lead campaign

TULSA, Okla. — Third graders at Celia Clinton Elementary in Tulsa learned the importance of reading on March 26.
Equity Bank, along with 2 Cares for the Community’s Read 2 Lead campaign, gave students an opportunity to receive two new books and learn about the weather.
The students arrived at the school gym, unaware of what was in store. A green screen, 2 News Storm Truck, and the Gaining Ground Bus were all on hand to give students hands-on learning.
Grace Lewis, a third grader at Celia Clinton, said she is thrilled.
“I love reading,” Lewis said. “I like to read so I can get good grades."
In addition, Equity Bank also presented a check for $250 to help stock the school's library, all to address the importance of reading proficiency in the third grade.
Aaron Knapp, a third grader, said he likes fiction and non-fiction.
“Fake books you can explore creativity, and real books you can expand your mind,” he said.
As the morning wrapped up, students gazed at their books, ready to dive into a literary world that will guide their education for years to come.
