Celia Clinton third graders get new books through Read 2 Lead campaign

TULSA, Okla. — Third graders at Celia Clinton Elementary in Tulsa learned the importance of reading on March 26.

Equity Bank, along with 2 Cares for the Community’s Read 2 Lead campaign, gave students an opportunity to receive two new books and learn about the weather.

The students arrived at the school gym, unaware of what was in store. A green screen, 2 News Storm Truck, and the Gaining Ground Bus were all on hand to give students hands-on learning.



Grace Lewis, a third grader at Celia Clinton, said she is thrilled.

“I love reading,” Lewis said. “I like to read so I can get good grades."

In addition, Equity Bank also presented a check for $250 to help stock the school's library, all to address the importance of reading proficiency in the third grade.

Aaron Knapp, a third grader, said he likes fiction and non-fiction.

“Fake books you can explore creativity, and real books you can expand your mind,” he said.

As the morning wrapped up, students gazed at their books, ready to dive into a literary world that will guide their education for years to come.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

