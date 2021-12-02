Celebrity Attractions to watch, live tweet 'Annie Live!'

TULSA, Okla. — Holiday specials are in full swing and 'Annie Live!' is no exception. This year, Celebrity Attractions is getting interactive with the live musical.

Sarah Brown, social media manager for Celebrity Attractions, says NBC's yearly musical event is a great way to introduce families to different shows every year that they wouldn't be able to see.

"This started back in 2013 with 'The Sound of Music' and continuing on to this year with 'Annie,'" says Brown.

Brown is set to live-tweet during the show and share fun facts about 'Annie.' She hopes this will engage with experienced musical lovers to newcomers to the theater.

"It's a bigger way to get a hold of people since I can't just go to everyone's house and have a watch party," Brown laughs.

Brown will be tweeting from Celebrity Attractions' main Twitter account. She will be using their own #BWayTulsa for the night. Brown encourages others to also use NBC's #AnnieLive to see what everyone across the country is thinking.

"I mean, everyone kind of knows and loves 'Annie,'" says Brown. "What's fun about [tonight's] version is that not many movie versions have included the song 'We'd Like to Thank You, Herbert Hoover.'"

'Annie Live!' will also feature a dance tribute that includes original choreography from the 1971 movie and goes along with the stage production.

"If you've kind of been missing the theater and not been comfortable going in person, this is a great way to safely watch theater," Brown says.

“Annie Live!” will air on Thursday, December 2 at 7 p.m. local time on NBC.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --