Catoosa opens $20M safety complex

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa opened up the Hamby Lynch public safety complex for the public and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

People walked around the facility and checked out all the new additions the first responders received. Catoosa Fire and police department moved from their old location just over a mile away. 2 News ran into Beverly Kiger, who came to come out of the new location.

"This is a historic moment for our community. Our community is so proud that this has happened to all of our residents," said Kiger.

City leaders said improving safety was their biggest priority. They mentioned that being in the middle of town means first responders can get where they need to go faster.

"That is critical; the time element just means everything the safety. Fast response makes a difference in recovery, and that is huge for our community," said Kiger.

The new complex is also much bigger, with more room for work and downtime. City leaders said it's also much safer. When firefighters return from a call, a new system cleans cancer-causing fumes from their gear.

The facility isn't just where firefighters will call home; police officers will also be based there. Chief Ronnie Benight says that's a big advantage.

"We're going to communicate much more directly than what we would being able to pick up a phone, send an email, send a text," said Benight.

Kiger believes the new addition is a selling point for Catoosa, as more families want to call the city home.

"I would think so and also and other point, it would certainly help in recruitment," said Kiger.

Catoosa voters approved the 20-million-dollar project two years ago.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

