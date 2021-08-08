Cassia Carr to serve as Tulsa’s next Deputy Mayor

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Mayor, G.T. Bynum, announced that Cassia Carr will serve as Tulsa's Deputy Mayor starting on August 30th, 2021.

The Deputy Mayor serves as the acting mayor in the mayor’s absence and coordinates policy matters on behalf of the City of Tulsa.

A few of Carr's duties will be to oversee the administrative division of city departments, including municipal courts, human resources, IT, and customer car.

She will also work with Deputy Chief of Staff Rodrigo Rojas in coordinating the ongoing 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation.

“Cassia is brilliant, hard-working, and passionate about Tulsa,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “As the President of the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation board and as the Vice Chair of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity, she has been closely engaged in our efforts to grow Tulsa’s economy. She brings strong private sector experience to our leadership team at the City of Tulsa, and I am excited for the great things I know she will achieve for our community in this new role.”

Carr previously served as an attorney for Williams Companies focusing on contracts, real estate, and supply chain.

"I love Tulsa, and it has been my dream to serve our City in this capacity,” Carr said. “I am honored to come alongside Mayor Bynum and the rest of the team at City Hall to both meet the immediate needs of the Tulsa residents and help make their long-term goals and visions for our city a reality."

Carr holds a juris doctorate from the University of Tulsa and a Bachelor of Science in international business and Spanish from ORU.

She is also fluent in Spanish, an opera singer, and a member and trustee at Southminster Presbyterian Church.

