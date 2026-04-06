CASA Clubhouse opening soon in Muskogee to support children and families

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A new space in Muskogee is set to provide comfort and support for children facing abuse and neglect.

Volunteers with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) put the final touches on a new $65,000 clubhouse designed for children, volunteers, and families.

Inside the space, volunteers assembled furniture, decorating rooms, and prepared an environment they hoped would make a lasting impact.

“I think it’s been really exciting and emotional for our whole staff,” said CASA volunteer Laci Strickland.

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Strickland said the mission was personal. In 2021, she and her husband became foster parents to a baby who was assigned a CASA volunteer. Seeing volunteer support for the child during a difficult time inspired her to get involved.

She said the new clubhouse will help strengthen families during challenging moments.

“All of these things are going to be helping to keep a family unit stronger while they’re going through one of the hardest times of their lives,” Strickland said.

The clubhouse will give volunteers a dedicated place to meet with children in a calm setting where they can watch television, cook meals, or spend time together. Leaders said it is the first facility of its kind for CASA in Oklahoma.

Executive Director Suzanne Hammond said the idea was a long time in the making.

“This has been on our hearts for a long time, not just me but the entire CASA staff,” Hammond said.

Before the clubhouse, volunteers often met children in public places such as restaurants or parks. Leaders said the new space will also include added security measures, such as cameras and controlled access, to ensure a safe environment.

Strickland said she believes the investment will have a lasting impact on the community.

“We hope that it’s going to have a bigger impact on reunifying families in Muskogee and making Muskogee families stronger,” Strickland said.

Hammond said the clubhouse was expected to open on April 8, with the goal of creating a place that builds trust, stability, and support for every child.

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