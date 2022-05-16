Carrie Underwood coming to BOK Center this fall

TULSA, Okla. — Concert announcement alert! Multi-Grammy Award winner and native Oklahoman Carrie Underwood is going on tour and coming to Tulsa.

Underwood's The Denim and Rhinestones arena tour is set to kick off later this fall.

"I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with The Denim & Rhinestones tour,” says Underwood. “I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

She'll make a stop at the BOK Center on Monday, Oct. 31. Underwood will be joined on tour with special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.and will be available online on the BOK Center's website or on the AXS ticketing platform. Officials say no tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster for this show.

