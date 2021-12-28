Car pulled from Arkansas River, investigation underway

TULSA, Okla. — An investigation is underway Tuesday after a dive team found a car in the Arkansas River near West Festival Park.
The Tulsa Police Department received a call on Dec. 26 about the car partially underwater.
The department's dive team came back out on Tuesday morning to get the car out.
Police say the Mercedes had been in the river "for quite some time." They haven't determined if the car was stolen or how it got there as of Tuesday afternoon.
