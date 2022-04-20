Three injured in school bus crash in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — First responders are responding to a school bus crash in north Tulsa on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near 61st Street North and MILK Jr. Boulevard between two cars. The school bus driver swerved to avoid the accident. He managed to avoid a ditch, preventing the bus to overturn, and came to a stop.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital. Two people in the cars were confirmed to be injured during the crash.

Tulsa police confirm at least 11 students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the accident.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --