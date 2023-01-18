Calling all artists: Tulsa Artist Fellowship applications open

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Artist Fellowship’s 2024-2026 award applications are now open. This is a program for artists of all forms and from anywhere in the country.

The Tulsa Artist Fellowship award strives to remove barriers like maintaining housing and studio space to allow artists to actualize their creative projects.

This is done in three core ways: by providing a $150,000 stipend paid over the course of the three-year program, by providing another stipend of $36,000 for housing, and by providing fully subsidized studio space in Tulsa’s Arts and Greenwood districts.

Plus, this year they’ve expanded their award support to include health and wellness allowances, access to fitness facilities, and a one-time relocation stipend.

2 News Oklahoma spoke to Nathan Young who is a previous recipient of this program and he says this helped him focus on his sound art.

“It's an opportunity that doesn’t exist many places in the world," Young said. "We are very fortunate to have this fellowship here, this very generous amount of funding and support. It really lets people think big and dream big and really relax and focus on their work.”

For the 2024-2026 award cycle there are only 30 spots open. Young had some advice for those applying:

“What the fellowship is looking for is artistic practices that can make an impact in the community," he said. "So that’s one thing that I would encourage with the new award structure is to really think ambitiously, big, do the things you’ve always dreamt of doing.”

The Tulsa Artist Fellowship executive director is also looking for people who will work rigorously and be a part of the Tulsa art community. The application is available online at the Tulsa Artist Fellowship website and it’s open for the next month.

If you don’t apply this cycle you will have to wait for the next application cycle which will be in three years.

