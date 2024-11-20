BUTTERFIELD ON REZONING: Jenks superintendent speaks with 2 News

JENKS, Okla. — Recently, Jenks Public Schools leaders announced plans to rezone elementary and intermediate schools within the district.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with Sarah Hilsher, whose grandson will be one of more than 500 Trojans who will attend a new school next year.

“It was kind of heartbreaking,” to get the news Hilsher said,

For the first time since the announcement, Superintendent Stacey Butterfield spoke with 2 News.

Below is the full, unedited interview. Written excerpts from the interview can be seen below the video.

JPS Superintendent speaks with 2 News Oklahoma

Dr. Butterfield on positive impacts of the redistricting

We have an opportunity for our students to experience a new elementary school, while at the same time, experiencing the same rich curriculum, because that’s how we deliver our teaching and learning experiences across all school sites.

Dr. Butterfield on how these plans fit within posted district goals

When we establish our district goals, it’s about every child. All 12,600 students that we have here. So these goals are about every single student. And trying to make decisions that are in the best interest of the entire school district.

Dr. Butterfield on rehousing special services to make room for traditional classrooms

We have classroom spaces available for all of our programs. And when we open some of these classroom spaces to new students that will be moving … transitioning to a new school site. We will still be offering those same services, they’ll just be offered in different spaces.

