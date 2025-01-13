Businesses benefit from expected $40M economic impact of Chili Bowl Nationals

TULSA, Okla. — The Chili Bowl Nationals kicked off on Jan. 13 in Tulsa, and local businesses felt the impact of the expected $40 million the event brought to the city.

The competition's organizers held a news conference at the Expo Center, and this was one of the topics discussed.

Alexis Acker has been a server at Mom's Family Diner off I-44 and South Yale for nearly three years. Throughout those years, the Chili Bowl has created lines at the door and brought in business. Acker said this year is no different.

"It helps us servers a lot. They come here often, and they remember us from years prior, so that's something special to us," said Acker.

The racing event attracts people from all over to the Tulsa Expo Center for the week-long competition. Acker said when the Chili Bowl is in town, Mom's Family Diner sees up to a 35% increase in sales. This means more money going directly into her pocket.

"It helps keep us open, and it brings in more people because when they're at the Chili Bowl, they do talk about us," said Acker.

Organizers with the Chili Bowl joined Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols for a news conference.

"It makes me feel really good; again, I talked about it earlier. The economic impact is something that I'm very appreciative of as we all are in Tulsa," said Nichols.

Chili Bowl staff said stores, shops, and hotels also benefit from the millions the event brings in.

Acker is happy she's got a piece of it.

"Yes, that helps us, especially after the holidays, so we're extremely grateful that the chili bow is here," said Acker.

