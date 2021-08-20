Burglary suspect with cattle prod tackled by homeowner during home invasion

TULSA, Okla. — A burglary suspect is in custody after being tackled by a homeowner after an early Thursday morning home invasion.

Tulsa police received a call that someone was attempting to break into a home near 15th St. and S. Trenton Ave.

Officers learned that the homeowner said his dogs woke him and his wife up around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. The homeowner then walked to the front of his house to find the front door unlocked with broken glass.

The homeowner then said the suspect, identified as Thomas Allen, called to him and was carrying what looked like to be a weapon. Allen claimed the weapon was a cattle prod and held it to the homeowner's back.

When Allen turned away, the homeowner then threw a blanket over him and tackled him to the ground.

Allen was arrested on multiple charges, including first-degree burglary and assault with a dangerous weapon.

