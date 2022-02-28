Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Brooks & Dunn coming to BOK Center this spring

BOK Center photo
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Sue Ogrocki/AP
People stream into the BOK Center for the country star Jason Aldean concert in Tulsa, Okla., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Aldean is making an emotional return to the stage after cancelling tour dates following the Las Vegas mass shooting. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
BOK Center photo
Posted at 8:04 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 09:04:55-05

TULSA, Okla. — Concert announcement alert! Brooks & Dunn are going on tour and coming to Tulsa.

Considered to be one of the best-selling duos of all time, Brooks & Dunn is bringing their Reboot 2022 tour to the BOK Center later this spring.

"Last year we fired up the buses and 'let it roll’ again,” shared Kix Brooks. “Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to… damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”

Brooks & Dunn is bringing a stacked lineup of opening acts, including Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi, and more.

"It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to…yet,” added Ronnie Dunn. "Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later."

The tour will stop in Tulsa on Saturday, May 21.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online on the BOK Center's website.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7