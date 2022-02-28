Brooks & Dunn coming to BOK Center this spring

TULSA, Okla. — Concert announcement alert! Brooks & Dunn are going on tour and coming to Tulsa.

Considered to be one of the best-selling duos of all time, Brooks & Dunn is bringing their Reboot 2022 tour to the BOK Center later this spring.

"Last year we fired up the buses and 'let it roll’ again,” shared Kix Brooks. “Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to… damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”

Brooks & Dunn is bringing a stacked lineup of opening acts, including Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi, and more.

"It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to…yet,” added Ronnie Dunn. "Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later."

The tour will stop in Tulsa on Saturday, May 21.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online on the BOK Center's website.

