Broken heater during winter: Tulsa woman looking closer at tenant laws

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman told 2 News she’s dealt with a broken heater for the better part of a month and worries for the impending freeze next week.

"We have a space heater in the back, and it kind of keeps it a little bit warm in here. But it's mostly colder in the bedroom at night," Paige Rogers said Jan. 2.

Rogers and her partner share a mobile home unit. Inside, they also share a space heater they got for Christmas, another one they bought online, and a thermostat that's currently just a thermometer.

"It's just not on," she said. "So it's basically whatever the temperature is outside or whatever the space heater is able to do."

When 2 News called the property manager, a man said Rogers' work orders were not getting ignored and would get a follow-up from maintenance.

But like with another Problem Solvers story from Aug. 7, Rogers wanted to know how Oklahoma tenant laws apply to her.



The Oklahoma Landlord Tenant Act requires renters to put maintenance requests in writing and mailing it to property managers with a return request.

Legal Aide Services of Oklahoma suggests turning it in in-person. If no action comes after that, you can move.



Rogers said she hopes others in similar or worse situations can learn from her and take action before the weather gets worse.

"You know, don't let landlords control your lives," Rogers added. "You've got to stand up for yourself because you're paying for it. You're paying them to live there, and you deserve to have heat."

