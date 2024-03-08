Broken Arrow teacher named finalist for state award

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools' District Teacher of the Year is earning recognition again. This time, she's a finalist for the Oklahoma State Department of Education's title.

Amanda Bowser, a veteran educator in Broken Arrow, is rallying the community's support once more.

Bowser said she's felt called to be a teacher since she was a little girl. "As a third-grade student choosing at that age, I knew what I wanted to do. I knew it was in my heart to be a teacher," she said.

With nearly two decades of experience, she paints a picture of what her classroom at Rosewood Elementary is like.

"My classroom, wow. It is not mine, first of all. It is our classroom," said Bowser. "When my kids come each day, I greet them at the door every morning. They know they're not actually coming into our space until I greet them there to just establish our day and our routine. It is very much our classroom. We are a community."

Nate Hutchings, the principal at Rosewood, sees Bowser as a shining example of dedication, even on the most challenging of days.

"She has a passion for what she does, and that passion just exudes out even on the hard days," said Hutchings. "You can go by her room, and it may be just a tough day, but she is passionate about what she's doing in the classroom."

Before entering the running for State Teacher of the Year, Bowser won her district's title last year and in 2015. She said being considered for the state's award is an accomplishment beyond her wildest dreams.

"This wasn't part of the plan, and I think sometimes we are asked to go outside of what is in our plan because there is a bigger purpose and a bigger plan. So if that's what this opportunity is, then I'm willing and ready to say yes to that," Bowser said.

If she wins, Bowser would be the district's fourth teacher to earn the state award.

The winner, to be announced in June, will serve as an ambassador for teachers during the following school year.

For a full list of finalists, click here.

