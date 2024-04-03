Broken Arrow seniors step into technology with community class

TULSA, Okla. — Learning knows no age limit, and some of Oklahoma’s wisest neighbors have learned a lesson in technology — such as the art of the selfie and how to download a PDF.

The Broken Arrow Senior Centerhosted a "step into technology" event, during which volunteers taught seniors about their smartphones.

Loreita Belding learned quite a lot from the session.

"I learned how to use my photo thing better, my contacts a lot better," Belding said.

They also learned how to swipe, tap the screen, and even dial a call on their smartphones.

Belding said she had a blast at this event.

"Oh yeah, this is one my favorite things that has happened here at the center. This was so neat," said Belding.

People with Leadership Broken Arrow had one-on-one sessions to help answer any lingering questions after the presentation.

What did Joan Lock enjoy learning?

"More about the camera and storage on my iPhone, like where do all of my emails go" Lock said.

Everyone even got selfie tips and detailed instructions on how to clear storage on their devices.

Belding can’t wait to use everything she learned.

"I'm going to call my friend up and tell her I can now. I can use my phone better. I'm going to be calling her up and saying, hey, you want to switch pictures," Belding said.

Ami Bucher, the senior center's organizer and manager, said this session was a great opportunity for seniors to learn.

"When you don't have someone that has the patience to teach you, it's frustrating, so your daughter or son might show you something once, but unless you use it all the time, you don't remember it," Bucher said.

The Broken Arrow Senior Center is planning on having a future technology learning event based on the feedback from their visitors.

