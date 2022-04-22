Broken Arrow sees economy growth, promising future

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tulsa’s biggest suburb is thriving with innovation, opportunity, and seeking input from its residents.

This year is a big one for the City of Broken Arrow as transportation is improving, public safety once again takes priority, and some new proposals come to light that could have a major impact.

As you walk through the Rose District you're met with the quaint feel of red brick pavers, trees perfectly aligning the sidewalk, and the warm welcome of local businesses eager to serve.

“One of our council members coined this phrase,” City Manager Michael Spurgeon said. “He said ‘We are the littlest big city in America.’”

Broken Arrow’s downtown is a mix between the past, the present, and the future. It’s a vibrant location with promise. It’s one that lives on the whiteboard of Spurgeon’s office.

“Having been in the business for 34 years, I go back to when I first started, and a whiteboard was really one of the ways you kept track of what's going on,” Spurgeon said.

Each year he sets goals for the city, looking forward to the day he can uncap his marker and boldly slash a completed item off his list.

So, what’s on the agenda this year? Plenty.

“I’ve broken it down into some of the major projects the city is working on,” Spurgeon said. “Whether it’s an infrastructure project, or it is an initiative, and as you can see, we have a number of different initiatives we are working on."

One initiative is public transit. With the purpose of better serving the citizens of Broken Arrow, the City has plans to conduct a public survey to pinpoint what this community needs.

“I think there are citizens within our community that are underserved, and I think the survey is going to show that,” Spurgeon said. “So, what I would like to do is look at the funds we are committing right now to the transportation service we provide and see if there's a way we can better utilize those to make sure we are being more holistic in how we provide public transportation to our citizens."

For instance, looking at possible ride-sharing programs, like Lyft or Uber, or possibly creating an internal transportation system within the city. Currently, Broken Arrow partners with Tulsa Transit.

“As a growing, fast-growing city, it is our responsibility to look at all aspects of the services we provide to make sure that every citizen has the same opportunity,” Spurgeon said.

As the city of Broken Arrow does continue to expand, it's crediting part of its growth to its neighbors.

“You can't be a suburb of nothing,” Spurgeon said. “I think it's very important that Broken Arrow be a good regional player. Obviously, Tulsa is the large city within our region, and I think we have a responsibility to work with all of the cities in the Tulsa metropolitan area so we can all be successful."

What does it take to make a city successful? A top priority for Broken Arrow City leaders is public safety, something it’s recognized for.

“I believe that successful community, in many ways, begins with the commitment that you make to public safety,” Spurgeon said.

The fire and police departments continuously analyze data to look at the trends of the city, finding the balance between the number of personnel needed for the population size and meeting expectations of safety.

Success also takes innovation and new projects like transforming New Orleans Square. Approved by the City Council, it's a multi-year project becoming a hub for retail, commercial and residential development.

Spurgeon said the job isn't always rainbows and butterflies. He wants to be transparent with citizens about the ups and downs in the community, and one of those is the whiplash that was Bells Amusement Park.

“Obviously when you make an announcement that was made it's going to create a reaction,” Spurgeon said.

When iconic Bells announced its resurrection, owners said they were taking it to Broken Arrow on a plot of land off Kenosha and east of the Creek Turnpike.

The reviews were mixed. Some people were thrilled, others not so much, and worried about the park's proximity to their homes.

Either way, the big announcement hit a wall when City leaders learned the company that owned the land hadn't decided on how it planned to use the property.

“We were surprised because representations were made that the project was further along than it actually was,” Spurgeon said.

He adds it's important the community knows the company that owns the land is still analyzing what it thinks will be the best fit. and the City was told it would be a part of the process.

“The developer has expressed an interest in hearing what the concerns are,” Spurgeon said.

The City of Broken Arrow said it's listening, too.

As for the Bell family and the announcement that came what appeared to be too soon, Spurgeon said he has not heard from them since.

While the City awaits any news, it said it will keep the public in the know. Not only about Bells, but the exciting future of Broken Arrow as well.

