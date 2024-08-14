Broken Arrow returns to class: Community talks new school year

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow students have officially returned to school.

2 News went out into the community to find out how families are liking the work being done by Broken Arrow Public Schools as they head into the new school year.

Jennifer and Zach Glick have three daughters in Elementary, Middle and High School.

"We've gotten the chance to acclimate a little bit, and it's been awesome," said Zach.

"We have three little softball players, and they're committed to athletics and academics."

Jennifer says that the athletics part of school is enjoyable for the whole family, and it has helped her children feel more included.

"Everybody was super welcoming to my kids when they came here, the athletics have been great," she said. "We really enjoy that too."

Jessica Chrisman is part owner of It's a Toy World in Broken Arrow.

She has four children in BAPS.

She says she is very pleased with the school district.

She only has one minor critique.

"Maybe a few more events," she said.

"That's always fun, something to do during the winter."

She said that the district's bullying policy has helped with stressful situations that take a lot of pain off students and families.

"That I think is something a lot of parents appreciate."

