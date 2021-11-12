Broken Arrow police release body camera footage of officer-involved shooting

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police Department is releasing the body camera footage from an incident that left one person dead and a Broken Arrow officer shot.

On Nov. 6 around 2:40 a.m., BAPD tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation near East Kenosha Street and County Line Road. When the driver stopped, two people got out of the car and ran away.

The driver was later identified as Cory Batt who stayed on the scene. He had a confrontation with Officer Caleb Sherman and both exchanged gunshots. Officer Sherman got hit in the leg and he was later taken to a hospital to be treated for his injury.

Investigators later found Batt dead and, at the time, they believe he shot himself.

Police worked to find the two people who ran from the car before the shooting and identified one of them as Jason Maple.

Since then, Maple has been located and arrested for outstanding warrants issued through Tulsa County District Court.

