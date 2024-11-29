Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Broken Arrow police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

Broken Arrow police investigating officer-involved shooting
KJRH
Broken Arrow police investigating officer-involved shooting
Breaking news
Posted
and last updated

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place the morning of Nov. 29.

According to the department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance near Gary Street and Lions Avenue at 11:30 AM on Nov. 29.

There, officers said they encountered a man armed with a machete. An officer fired at the man, hitting him. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The department has not released the name of the person who was shot. That information is expected after the person's family has been notified.

We have a reporter on the scene gathering information about this shooting. We will update you online and on 2 News Oklahoma at 5 PM.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US