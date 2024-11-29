Broken Arrow police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place the morning of Nov. 29.

According to the department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance near Gary Street and Lions Avenue at 11:30 AM on Nov. 29.

There, officers said they encountered a man armed with a machete. An officer fired at the man, hitting him. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The department has not released the name of the person who was shot. That information is expected after the person's family has been notified.

The department has not released the name of the person who was shot. That information is expected after the person's family has been notified.

