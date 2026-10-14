Broken Arrow police chief placed on paid leave amid investigation, city says

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police Chief Lance Arnold has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, according to the City of Broken Arrow.

City Manager Michael Spurgeon announced the decision on Wednesday morning and said Deputy Chief Scott Bennett will immediately serve as acting police chief while the investigation is underway.

In a statement, city leaders said public safety remains the top priority and expressed confidence in Bennett's ability to lead the department. The city said it fully supports him as he oversees the men and women of the Broken Arrow Police Department during the transition.

The City of Broken Arrow acknowledged the public interest surrounding the decision but said no additional information will be released while the investigation is ongoing.

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