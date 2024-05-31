Broken Arrow police chief Brandon Berryhill announces retirement

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill announced his retirement on May 31.

Berryhill had been in law enforcement for more than 32 years, 30 of which came with the city of Broken Arrow.

He joined the department in 1994 after serving two years as a campus police officer for the University of Central Oklahoma.

Berryhill served as the Deputy Chief of Police for six years and was the city's 9th chief for seven years.

He reflected on his time with the department.

"I moved to Broken Arrow as a newlywed 30 years ago. We were immediately welcomed by the city we have called home. I am blessed to have raised my family here. I am certain growing up in Broken Arrow was a huge factor in my children's lives. I am grateful for the support from my wife throughout this journey and attribute much of my success to her support. It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Broken Arrow. As scripture states in Matthew 23:11, 'The greatest among you shall be your servant.'"

Berryhill graduated from Edmond Memorial High School in Tulsa before going to the UCO, earning a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. He also holds a master's degree in criminal justice from Northeastern State University.

Broken Arrow Mayor, Debra Wimpee praised Berryhill for his time with the department.

"Local policing is more than just law enforcement. It's preventing crimes before they happen, and Chief Brandon Berryhill has taken crime prevention to new heights with his focus on outreach and education to foster strong and steadfast relationships with Broken Arrow citizens. His dedication to bringing awareness of issues such as the fentanyl epidemic, domestic violence, human trafficking, and others, is a reflection of his commitment to building up BA to be a safe community for everyone. It is because of the efforts of Broken Arrow Police Department under the leadership of Chief Berryhill that Broken Arrow is one of the safest communities in the country. Thank you for protecting and serving the citizens of BA, Chief."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

