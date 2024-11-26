Watch Now
Broken Arrow parts ways with football coach

Josh Blankenship, head coach Broken Arrow Tigers
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools parted ways with head football coach Josh Blankenship.

Blankenship coached four seasons with BAPS, ending with an overall record of 20-26, including four straight play-off appearances.

“Under his direction, our players represented the district with class and integrity both on and off the field, and we wish nothing but the best for him and his family moving forward,” said Broken Arrow Public Schools Associate Superintendent Steve Dunn.

The district is now searching for a new head coach to lead the program.

“We make no excuses for wanting to win and experience success,” said Athletic Director Dr. Dustin Smith. “We have a solid foundation upon which to build something great – something that our entire community can be excited about – and we are eager to see what the future holds.”

Blankenship posted this on social media:

