Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Broken Arrow native Kristin Chenoweth gets married

Posted at 11:19 AM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 12:20:06-04

TULSA, Okla. — Broken Arrow High School graduate and Tony award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth tied the knot with husband Josh Bryant in Dallas, Texas Saturday after five years together.

Chenoweth is best known for playing Glinda the Good Witch in the musical "Wicked" and was nominated for a 2004 Tony Award as Best Leading Actress in a Musical for the performance.

She also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in "Pushing Daisies" as Olive Snook.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7