Kristen Chenoweth brings broadway back to Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow native and Oklahoma superstar Kristen Chenoweth continues to bring Broadway back to Broken Arrow for the 8th Annual Broadway Bootcamp.

Chenoweth was raised in Broken Arrow and attended the BA Public Schools until her graduation high school. She then attended Oklahoma City University where she earned her degree in musical theatre.

Chenoweth starred in many theater shows and off-broadway performances before making her Broadway debut on the show Steel Pier. She earned herself a Theater World Award for her role as Precious McGuire in that show.

She then starred in the Broadway revival of You're a Good Man Charlie Brown portraying Sally. In 2003 she took on her most notable role as the original Glenda the Good Witch in the Wicked debut.

With her rise to fame, she has appeared in about 31 films and was a featured guest in nearly 45 television shows.

However even with Hollywood drawing her in she never lost sight of her hometown. She not only calls Oklahoma home for parts of the year, but she is also a generous donor and supporter of the arts at Broken Arrow Public Schools.

Students grades 8-12 can participate in Chenoweth's Broadway Boot Camp which is held annually at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center. This year's camp is in full swing with Chenoweth mentoring the next generation of theater folks.

