Broken Arrow Military History Center promotes patriotism, preserves history

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As we close out National Veterans and Military Families Month, 2 News highlights an organization that promotes patriotism by preserving military history.

“It's always covered from the beginning,” Dennis Hoch said. “It will go from the very beginning of the revolution all the way through to the current.”

History engulfs the walls from the floor to the ceiling at the Military History Center in Broken Arrow.

“We've got close to 3000 artifacts actually on display,” Hoch said.

Those artifacts cover conflicts from the 1700s to 2022.

“We actually have a Ukrainian special forces uniform now,” Hoch said. “It’s very special.”

Hoch has volunteered at the center for around eight years.

The Vietnam Veteran said showing people history is his passion.

“We try to make history come alive to people and create an interest, especially to young people," Hoch said.

So much so that you can even touch some of the artifacts.

Something you would not get the chance to do at museums.

“For example, this civil war uniform to your left here, that's an actual Lieutenant Colonel, Confederate,” Hoch said. “I've had people tell me, well, that thing should be behind glass. And I said, if it was behind glass, you could not touch history.”

Hoch said some could see the center as an extension of the classroom.

“They'll start answering or asking more questions,” Hoch said. “Well, what's this? How did this work? What's this? You know, because everything in the military from very beginning to current it's everything has a purpose, and you try to get that purpose through to young people and people in general.”

A sentiment Brigadier General Thomas Mancino echoes.

“So, we work very closely with Broken Arrow school system and neighboring school systems, to educate current students about what actually happened through the military conflicts of the United States and how that affected the way this country has developed and trying to develop a sense of patriotism,” Mancino said.

Sitting in the old Kirkland Memorial Hospital building on North Main in Broken Arrow since 2014, Mancino continues to spread the word about the Military History Center.

“We still have veterans and people that say we didn't know you're here but once they visit the museum, it's word of mouth,” Mancino said.

It is hard not to talk about what you see here.

And even those who have been here before, consider making another trip.

“You can't see everything in a short period of time,” Hoch said. “It takes a good solid hour and a half to two hours to really see it all.”

Hoch said the most extended tour was three and a half hours.

It costs just $5 for adults to visit the Military History Center but is free for those 18 and under.

