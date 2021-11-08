Broken Arrow “Joy For Your Neighbors” Holiday Program Launches

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The giving season is underway in Broken Arrow where Broken Arrow Neighbors is launched its “Joy for your Neighbors” holiday program Monday.

The local food pantry and resource center which serves more than 11,000 families in Broken Arrow and Coweta is changing up its Christmas program this year.

Instead of asking for food and toy donations, they’re asking members of the community to sponsor a family. Client families with children ages 15 and under have submitted lists. Each list includes a want — like a toy — a need — like a coat or shoes — and a read.

“The read is really close to my heart," Executive Director Megan Quickle says.

"It’s important kiddos in a potentially difficult situation have a book of their own so they can escape the reality they’re living in. So 'A Want, a Need and Read' is our 'Joy for your Neighbors' this year.”

Broken Arrow Neighbors says the need is greater now than ever this year. It’s seen a 35 percent increase in the number of people needing services since the pandemic began, and that’s not slowing down.

Unwrapped gifts must be returned by Dec. 10 so they can be distributed.

If you’d like to help, click here.

