Broken Arrow Freshman Academy welcomes new students ahead of first day

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools is holding its first ever Tiger Camp for incoming freshmen ahead of the district's first day of school.

BA students officially return to class later this month on Aug. 24. Before they walk through the doors of a brand new school, about 600 students will get to meet and explore their new school. It's all a part of Tiger Camp.

While Tiger Camp is a new program to the Broken Arrow Freshmen Academy, it's not new to the district.

For several years, Tiger Camp has been held for incoming sophomores at the high school. Due to its success, school leaders decided to launch the program at BAFA.

Upperclassmen and faculty have volunteered to take the lead by giving tours, introducing them to fellow freshmen, and getting acclimated so the first day isn't scary.

Senior James Tackette is a volunteer this year. He says he attended Tiger Camp when he was an incoming sophomore and hopes to help the next group of Tigers have the best school year yet.

“I just really want them to have the best freshman experience of their life because my freshman experience wasn’t the best and I don’t think many people's freshman experience was the best," says Tackette. "So we want to make BAFA more, I guess, well connected ... because with all the middle schools coming together. It's really hard to go off in your own groups and not make those connections so we want to make BAFA a little bit smaller, a little bit more connected.”

Tackette says he thinks it's great Tiger Camp was launched at BAFA with the success its had at the high school.

About 650 students signed up for Tiger Camp, which is more than half of this year's freshmen class.

The first session took place Thursday and the next one will take place on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.

If your student isn't signed up for Tiger Camp and would like to participate, you can call the main office at 918-259-4330 to get them in Friday's session.

