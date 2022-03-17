Broken Arrow church supporting family ministry in Ukraine

TULSA, Okla. — A Broken Arrow Church is supporting a local family forced to leave Ukraine while doing ministry work there.

The Price family has a very unique perspective on the war, they have lived in Ukraine 14 years, long enough to call it home.

"I am the director of the Ukrainian Bible Institute, which is located in Kyiv, Ukraine,” Brandon Price said.

Price is also a husband and father to a five-year-old son.

The Broken Arrow Church of Christ has supported their work for the last several years.

He's lived in Kyiv, for about two and a half years, eight in the city of Kharkiv, and four in the city of Mariupol.

When the bombing started on February 24th, Price and his family quickly packed up their belongings and started their journey west.

“That was a scary drive to the border, it was only about 40 minutes but knowing that there were explosions in Kyiv, inside the capital and then hearing them on our way to the border, made it for a very tense drive with our friend and our five-year-old son,” Price said.

Price and his family safely reached Poland.

“We evacuated to the city of Sopot, partnering with the Sopot Church of Christ here and are receiving refugees now and helping them come into Poland,” Price said.

Price said leaving Ukraine was difficult because it meant leaving behind every thing that had become their life, including a church family, apartment, and job.

"We’re leaving the Ukrainian border and I’m just wondering when we get to come back, when do we get to come home?," Price said. "It was kind of an emotional moment...It was an emotional day."

Price said war has turned his life upside down.

He said his responsibilities have shifted from teaching bible classes to helping Ukrainian refugees get to safety, and has even challenged his own faith to walk the talk.

“It’s definitely been a challenge, but it’s also been encouraging, how churches have come together, how Christians have come together and to see people who have lost more than we have come over the border and say praise God that I’m here and I have a place to sleep in," Price said.

From people sacrificing their sleep, to others their safety, Price said in the midst of the chaos and heartache, he's been encouraged to see glimpses of love and kindness.

He said he's been impressed to see the Polish people open their heart to the refugees.

“Loving your neighbor as yourself has been this real clear picture seeing how Polish people are bringing in Ukrainians and not just bringing them in, but taking care of them," Price said.

Price said right now they don't have plans to return home.

“We have a calling here and we have the ability to help in a special way that not everybody can with our knowledge of the language and the culture and just having this opportunity to work with this church here, and so we are in a position where we can facilitate help both directions," Price said.

Price said they are hoping the war ends soon. He said Ukrainian Bible Institute has an American affiliate that is raising money to help fund the needs of their ministry. To visit a link click here.

