Oklahoma TSA demonstrates how to properly travel with a firearm

TULSA, Okla. — Travelers are still trying to take items on planes that aren’t allowed. Transportation Security Administration at Tulsa International Airport displayed some of the confiscated items including a spear. They also say they’ve found far too many firearms in carry-on luggage in the last year.

According to the administration, it broke a record in October for the number of firearms found in carry-on luggage. With a busy summer travel season ahead, they want travelers to pay attention.

“The number one excuse we hear from passengers when a prohibited item is found, including a firearm, is I forgot it was in my bag,” spokesperson for TSA of Oklahoma, Patricia Mancha said.

However, that excuse won’t save you from a $14,000 fine or even an arrest. To combat the problem they demonstrated how to properly travel with a firearm. First, it must go in a hard case with a locking mechanism. It has to have a firearm declaration tag that you get from the ticketing counter before you check your bags. Ammunition must be carried in its original case, outside the firearm case. It must be in your checked bag and given to the airline before you’re ready to fly.

TSA also displayed some of the other items its agents have confiscated in just the last two weeks in Oklahoma. Most of the items are knives hidden within unsuspecting objects. However there was also a spear, fake and real ammunition, and axes.

TSA says better technology is helping them identify more prohibited items. They also want to remind parents that toy guns and even toy swords are prohibited in carry-on luggage.

