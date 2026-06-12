Broken Arrow cheer team heads to Special Olympics USA Games

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Unified Cheer Team is heading to Minneapolis to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games, making history as Oklahoma's first interscholastic cheer squad at the competition.

The team of 13, seven athletes and six peer cheerleaders from Broken Arrow High School, earned their spot after taking home the state title.

"We started back in 2019. So, we had a Broken Arrow cheer team that we created. And brought up through the years, and eventually Oklahoma has caught up with us, and now we get to perform for Oklahoma," head coach and Unified Oklahoma coach Darice Small said.

Lisa Read

Team member Nadeline Varnell said the news left her speechless.

"I had a like delayed reaction where I was excited and shocked, and then I started crying because I was so happy that we were going," Varnell said.

Lisa Read

For months, coaches and team members have been perfecting every chant and every motion together. Peer cheerleader Adileigh Rogers said competing alongside the athletes has been a meaningful experience.

"I really enjoy competing with them. I love seeing all the spark in their eyes because, like I've done it for so long, but they haven't," Rogers said.

“Lots and lots of practice. We practice twice a week. Probably going to do more because we really have like a week left,” Varnell said.

The USA Games are held every 4 years. Varnell said the significance of the moment is not lost on the team.

"The opportunity is great since we're the first ever interscholastic cheer team to go to USA games. So, we're basically making history," Varnell said.

Small said the team's success is a testament to what athletes with intellectual disabilities are capable of when given the opportunity.

"And they're overlooked sometimes because it's, it's almost like people think they can't do the things that they can do, but our athletes are just as capable as everyone else, and so for our peers to be able to work with our athletes and teach them the same things that they're doing," Small said.

The team leaves on June 19 and will compete on June 22 and 23.

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