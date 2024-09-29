Broken Arrow assistant coach arrested for indecent exposure

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — An assistant coach with Broken Arrow Public Schools was arrested and charged with Indecent Exposure.

Todd Allen Watters was arrested Sept. 26 for accusations he exposed himself to a neighbor over the summer.

According to an affidavit, on July 13th of this year a woman sunbathing in her backyard noticed an open window at Watters’ home, which is next to hers. The woman said she saw Watters standing in the window making a lewd gesture while his pants were down.

Watters was booked on Sept. 26 and released on $10,000 bond.

Broken Arrow Public Schools released a statement on the arrest:

“The district is aware of Mr. Watters' arrest, and he has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation related to his arrest.”

Watters is scheduled for an arraignment Oct. 1.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

