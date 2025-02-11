Broken Arrow approves hybrid calendar for 25-26 school year

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — 2 News is taking a closer look at how the new hybrid academic calendar will impact Broken Arrow families.

With a 3-0 vote, the calendar board members approved mainly focuses on changes in the second semester of the school year.

“I think it’s a great compromise,” said Jerry Denton.

Board Vice President Jerry Denton has been a part of the process since last fall when a 130-member committee started discussing the possibility of a 4-day school week in Broken Arrow.

Local News Broken Arrow schools contemplate 4-day school week Naomi Keitt

“We’re always looking at what’s best for the student,” said Denton.

Over several months, 2 News heard from plenty of parents who didn’t want to see a change.

“Keeping kids in school for 5 days a week keeps them in school and increases their learning,” said a parent at the board meeting on Feb 10. “It also assists parents, which most parents today are working.”

Along with the committee members, the district had 26,000 survey results that pointed them to a hybrid calendar. The superintendent says it’ll help with both teacher recruitment and retention and mental health for students.

“With the teacher shortage we’re dealing with, it’s imperative that we’re constantly thinking outside of the box to make Broken Arrow a destination for teachers,” said Superintendent Chuck Perry.

KJRH

The calendar has new breaks in January and February. Also, the district’s six snow days will be spread throughout April and May, giving 4-day school weeks if they’re not used for bad weather.

Previously, those snow days were at the end of the school year.

“They have a chance to regroup be the best version of themselves as a teacher,” said Perry. “Those last two months of school we want to finish the school year strong.”

Local News Broken Arrow Schools staying with five-day school week, approves hybrid calendar

Perry says it also provides a fixed last day of school so families can plan better. Committee members say earlier release times for elementary students, at 3:30pm, will be a win for everyone.

“We really believe that changing those times will help retain teachers,” said Hybrid Calendar Committee Member Amanda Hunley. “We think that that will have a huge impact not only for the teachers but for the students as well and those families.”

Throughout the year, the district also cut down distance learning days from 8 to 6. The board approved the calendar for the next two school years.

Here's a look at the new calendar:

Broken Arrow Public Schools

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

