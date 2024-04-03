Bristow leaders want more walkability, here's how they plan to make it happen

BRISTOW, Okla. — Neighbors and leaders in Bristow are figuring out how they can make the town more accessible.

The intersection at 12th and Ash serves as the gateway to schools, neighborhoods, and shopping, but for some, it’s tough to get around.

In Bristow, at 12th and Ash, the sidewalk abruptly ends. After school is released, "it’s very busy," neighbor Sheila Gerritson said.

There is a sidewalk that runs in front of the school, which turns into a crosswalk and eventually leads into a residential lawn.

The mayor caught wind of the ODOT grant about a month ago. The sidewalk was the obvious choice for her.

"It’s a legit, necessary need addressing public safety," Mayor Kriss Wyatt said.

The sidewalks in Bristow are intermittent, and some are nicer than others. Wyatt says many of the sidewalks are decades old and need repair.

"I think we should have something easy that makes it easy to pull the wagon for the kids, walk the dog, ride the bike, take the scooter, do the things, and not have to be dodging traffic," Wyatt said.

Many Bristow neighbors need that ease because 94% are considered “transportation insecure,” which means they can’t get around town safely and reliably. The project will connect not only the school and the football field but also a major hub of town.

"Lots of school kids; it’s a very high-traffic area because Walmart’s right over there," Gerritson said.

Bristow neighbors have a chance to give their input. On April 9 at 1 p.m., Wyatt is inviting the town to walk the 1.1 mile route.

Along the trek, they will take notes, fill out a questionnaire, and speak face-to-face with city leaders.

Wyatt expects about 50 people but "won't be surprised" if there's more.

"I think the weather’s going to be good for this, and I’m excited," Wyatt said.

For that event, they will have to dodge cars and walk through yards, but if the project goes forward, they can easily put on their walking shoes.

"Sure, I would [use the trail] "Go catch the dog that’s running loose, or whatever," Gerritson said.

The walkability is important for Wyatt.

"That’s part of the small-town charm," Wyatt said.

In the case of inclement weather on April 9, leaders will hold the community walk on April 12.

