Breeze Airways announces new nonstop service from Tulsa to Nashville

TULSA, Okla. — Breeze Airways is expanding its plans to add more nonstop service flights for Tulsans to enjoy. Starting this summer, anyone will be able to travel to Nashville from the Tulsa International Airport.

“Traveling between two of the top music cities in the United States just became easier with Breeze Airways’ new nonstop between Tulsa and Nashville,” said Andrew Pierini, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Tulsa International Airport.

Pierini says anyone from musicians to tourists will be able to fly nonstop between the two cities to experience what both have to offer.

TIA welcomed Breeze Airways in May 2021. Tulsa was chosen as one of the initial 16 cities launching in the Breeze nonstop service route network.

Tampa, Fla. is another city that Breeze Airways already provides nonstop service to.

“I am thrilled to join TIA in welcoming yet another nonstop flight to Tulsa,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

Bynum also says this announce is just another example of "the kind of city we are building" and where Tulsa is going with its growth.

Flights to Nashville International Airport will operate on Thursdays and Sundays starting on June 2, 2022.

