BREAKING NEWS: Two people are dead after an industrial accident at the Port of Catoosa

Emma Burch
Tulsa Fire Department confirm two are dead at a painting industry after an large piece of equipment trapped the employees.

The call came in around 7 a.m. of an industrial accident trapping several at Sooner Coating at the Port of Catoosa.

