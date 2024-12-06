BREAKING NEWS: Two people are dead after an industrial accident at the Port of Catoosa

Tulsa Fire Department confirm two are dead at a painting industry after an large piece of equipment trapped the employees.
The call came in around 7 a.m. of an industrial accident trapping several at Sooner Coating at the Port of Catoosa.
We have crews on scene and will keep you posted
