Braum's Affair of the Heart kicks off today

TULSA, Okla. — A long-running Tulsa event is back in town this weekend.
The 25th Annual Braum's Affair of the Heart starts today at the SageNet Center at Expo Square.
For three days, there will be hundreds of artists, vendors, and retailers to shop for anything your heart desires.
"It's basically Green Country's largest pop-up shopping experience," says Kristin Ware, a promoter for Affair of the Heart.
The event runs through Sunday. Times when doors open are:
- Friday, July 15, from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday, July 17, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission is just $10 and kids under 12 get in for free. You can purchase them online or once you get there.
