Braum's an Affair of the Heart show to open Friday

TULSA, Okla. — The Braum’s an Affair of the Heart event is back this weekend.

Vendors spent the day setting up at the Tulsa county fairgrounds.

This show is celebrating 26 years but it won’t be as large as it normally is.

An Affair of the Heart is a show full of artists, craftsmen, boutiques and other small businesses.

“It’s not your grandmothers craft show. It is a shopping marketplace offering all various categories of item,” Kristin Ware, Braum’s an Affair of the Heart show promoter said.

Due to pandemic hardships, event organizers say it will be smaller, but the 520 vendors won’t be as limited by COVID protocols.

“The 2020 shows were much smaller and much harder," said Ware. "We were lucky that we still got to have those with a lot of contingencies: spacing, masking, that type of thing. We were really able to get away from that this year.”

Even though it's a little smaller, there’s still a variety of items to shop for.

Jamie Crouch, owner of Solid Rock Soap Company, uses this event to get face to face with her customers.

“We get the opportunities at these in person events, now that these are opening back up, to get to meet the individuals and hear their story," Crouch said. "We get to hear about their little ones that maybe have eczema or psoriasis and how our soaps and lotions have helped or how we can help them. It’s great for that human connection which I think is so important.”

Plus, with the holidays coming, it’s a great way to get ahead on gift shopping.

“We’ve got custom gift sets. We can do it right here in the booth at these shows. You can come through and pick what you like. We have pre-done gift sets,” Crouch said.

No matter what you are shopping for, the goal is to encourage everyone to shop local and support small businesses.

“This is how our business continues to grow and thrive," Crouch said. "So when you shop small you’re really impacting those business owners lives.”

Tickets for an Affair of the Heart can be bought online or at the door.

The show opens Friday morning at 9am and runs through Sunday evening.

