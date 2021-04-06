Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bomb threat called in to Sen. Inhofe's Tulsa office

items.[0].image.alt
J.T. Thomason
Robert W. Davis Tower
Breaking News
Posted at 12:04 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 14:44:24-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said someone emailed a bomb threat to Sen. Jim Inhofe's office in Tulsa.

Capitol police are investigating. The threat targeted his office near 21st and Utica.

This is a developing story and we'll update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7