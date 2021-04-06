Bomb threat called in to Sen. Inhofe's Tulsa office

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said someone emailed a bomb threat to Sen. Jim Inhofe's office in Tulsa.
Capitol police are investigating. The threat targeted his office near 21st and Utica.
This is a developing story and we'll update as we learn more.
Trending Stories:
- Oklahoma COVID wastewater testing shows increase in disease presence
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Saint Francis Tulsa Tough scheduled to cycle this summer
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Tornado Alley: Guide to the 2021 storm season airs Wednesday
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter