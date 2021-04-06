Saint Francis Tulsa Tough scheduled to cycle this summer

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Tulsa Tough is cycling on. Officials announced they plan to conduct this year's Tulsa Tough on June 11th through 13th.

Last year, Saint Francis Tulsa Tough had to be canceled due to the pandemic shutting down large gatherings and events for safety.

The decision to move forward to holding this year's event hinged on the infection rate and the percent of the population in Oklahoma trending in the right direction, according to the official Facebook page for Saint Francis Tulsa Tough.

As of right now, officials are looking for ways to hold the event safely due to health precautions. The extent of what the event will look like is still being determined and will be announced as time gets closer to this year's Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, including canceling the event should numbers spike again.

Officials of the events also urge participants and Tulsans who are 16 and older to get vaccinated. Vaccines are available through the Saint Francis Health System's scheduling portal.

