Tornado Alley: Guide to the 2021 storm season airs Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — The KJRH meteorologists are making sure you know everything you need to keep safe ahead of the 2021 storm season.
DOWNLOAD: Storm Shield app for alerts on your phone
Tune in this WEDNESDAY at 7 p.m. for a 30 minute special looking at how our team is keeping you safe, how you can prepare for storm season
DOWNLOAD & PRINT: KJRH Weather Guide to help get your family ready for storm season
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter